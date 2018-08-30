Notice of Completion

“Notice is hereby given that SAM CONSTRUCTION, Contractor, 213 Grand Avenue, S.W., Fort Payne, Alabama 35967, has completed the contract for construction of the Phase II Expansion of Wastewater Treatment Facilities to Include Leachate Tank and Emergency Generator for The City of Rainsville, AL, and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., PO Box 680869, Fort Payne, AL no later than 09/20/2018.”

Sam Construction

Wayne Turner

Project Manager

Publish: August 30,

September 6, September 13 and September 20, 2018.

Mountain Valley News