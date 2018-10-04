NOTICE OF

APPLICATION FOR AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE

An application for a Special Exception to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Rainsville, Alabama has been filed at the office of the City Clerk. The application seeks to place a mobile home at the following described property located at 554 Clements Road, Rainsville, AL 35986.

Commencing at an existing pipe marking the Northwest corner of the Northeast corner of the Northeast corner of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian and the run along the Section Line South 88 degrees 53 minutes East for a distance of 433.39 feet to an iron pin set marking the Point Of Beginning of the described tract; thence continue to run South 88 degrees 53 minutes East for a distance of 318.00 feet to an existing iron pin located on the West right-of-way of Clements Road (60 feet right-of-way); thence run along the right-of-way South 19 degrees 22 minutes West for a distance of 147.07 feet to an existing iron pin; thence leaving the right-of-way, run North 69 degrees 52 minutes West for a distance of 118.73 feet to an existing iron pin; thence run North 88 degrees 32 minutes West for a distance of 160.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence run North 00 degree 17 minutes East for a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning. Lying in and being a part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian in DeKalb County, Alabama. Containing 0.75 acres, more or less.

The Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM, October 23, 2018 at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center. All persons who desire shall have an opportunity of being heard in opposition to or in favor of such amendment or change.

Ronald Bell, Chairman

Rainsville Board

of Adjustments

Publish: October 4, 2018.

Mountain Valley News