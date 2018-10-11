NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR VACATION OF A PORTION OF A COUNTY ROAD:

Notice is hereby given of a public hearing on the petition of Ricky Etherton to vacate a portion of a county road in DeKalb County, described as follows:

All of that unimproved portion of County Road #681 from its intersection with County Road #1023 to its end at the intersection with County Road #683, being approximately 975 feet in length, lying in Section 2, Township 6 South, Range 8 East, located southeast of Sylvania.

The DeKalb County Commission will consider the vacation of this property at its regular meeting on November 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the DeKalb County Activities Building in Fort Payne, Alabama. Any citizen alleging to be affected by the proposed vacation may submit a written objection to the Commission or may request an opportunity to be heard at the public meeting.

DeKalb County Commission

111 Grand Av. SW, Suite 200

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: October 11, October 18, October 25 and November 1, 2018.