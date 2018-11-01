LEGAL NOTICE

Charles E. Watts, Inc.

hereby givens notice of completion of contract with the DeKalb County Commission for construction of CDBG Project No. CY-CM-PF-17-001 in Dekalb County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 11/01/2018 and ending on 11/22/2018.

All claims should be filed at:

P.O. Box 1686,

Gadsden, AL 35902

during this period.

Charles E. Watts, Inc.

Publish: November 1, 2018; November 8, 2018; November 15, 2018 and November 22, 2018.

Mountain Valley News