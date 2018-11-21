City of Henagar,

Alabama

Public Hearing FY 2019 LWCF

Application

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1955 (Public Law B8-578), requires that citizens be afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community. To provide a forum for discussion, an open meeting is being held on December 10th, 2018 at 4:30 PM at the Henagar City Hall.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss possible application for grant funding for the construction of baseball fields at the City’s municipal park.

Anyone wishing to support or oppose the proposed park improvements is invited to voice their opinion at this meeting or submit written comments to Mayor Lee Davis, City of Henagar, P.O. Box 39, Henagar, Alabama (256) 657-6282 within one week following the meeting.

Publish: November 22, 2018.