Notice of Completion:

Notice is hereby given that Lambert Contracting, LLC. Of 654 County Rd. 246, Hollywood, Al. 35752 has completed work on the Industrial Access Road Improvements to the Truck Entrance at Liberty Steel Along SR75 for the Town of Fyffe ALDOT No. IAR-025-000-007 JBW&T, Inc. No. S-25780. All persons having claim for Labor, Materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately

notify the above-named contractor and JBW&T, Inc. 3736 South 11th Street, Gadsden, Al. 35904 by January 3, 2019.

Publish: December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018.

