NOTICE OF

COMPLETION:

Notice is hereby given that Lambert Contracting LLC of 654 County Road 246; Hollywood, AL 35752 has completed all work on the Wastewater Collection System Expansion for Greenacres Subdivision for the Town of Henagar. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and LADD Environmental Consultants.

Publish: February 23. March 2 and March 9, 2017.