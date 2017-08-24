NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE ROAD

The Town Council of the Town of Fyffe, Alabama, shall hold a public hearing during its scheduled meeting to be held on the 11th day of September, 2017, at Town Hall at which time the Town Council will consider whether it should assent to the Petition to Vacate the unopened portion of Dawson Road a/k/a Jones Court filed by the adjoining owners Cory Crawford and wife, Hannah Joan Esch Crawford and any person who contends to have an interest in the unopened road which is sought to be vacated may appear and present any comments or evidence concerning the same. The description of the unopened portion of the road sought to be vacated is as follows:

All of the land dedicated as Dawson Road a/k/a Jones Court whcih is unopened and lies between Lot 28, Block 3 and Lot 27, Block 4 and together with the portion of said unopened road lying East of the North half of Lot 27, Block 3 and West of the extension of the West line of Lot 27, Block 4 in the subdivision known as Wallace Jones Addition to Fyffe, Alabama, more particularly described in the Plat recorded in the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Dated this 14th day of August, 2017

/s/ Paul Cagle

Mayor

Publish: August 24, 2017; August 31, 2017; September 7, 2017 and September 14, 2017.

Mountain Valley News