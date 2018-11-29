ORDINANCE NUMBER

11-19-18

State of Alabama

County of DeKalb

City of Rainsville

Ordinance Repealing

Ordinance Number 9-21-87, Which Is Entitled

“Ordinance For Community Service For City of

Rainsville, ALabama”

An Ordinance of The City Council and Mayor of Rainsville, Alabama

Repealing Ordinance Number 9-2-87, Which Is Entitled “Ordinance For Community Service For City Of Rainsville, Alabama”

Whereas, on September 21, 1987 the City of Rainsville,

Alabama adopted Ordinance Number 9-21-87, which is entitled “Ordinance for Community Service for City of Rainsville, Alabama” and which provides as follows:

Section 1. “Community Service for the City” as used in this ordinance shall mean “labor in regard to gathering and storing in approved containers, litter found alongside the roadways within the City Limits of Rainsville, Alabama.”

Section 2. Individuals who are incarcerated in the City jail of Rainsville, Alabama, either as a result of sentencing or by an inability to secure a proper bond, may be directed by proper legal authority to perform community service for the City of Rainsville.

Section 3. Proper legal authority will be considered to be either the City Judge of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, the Chief of Police of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, or the Mayor of the City of Rainsville, Alabama.

Section 4. Individuals who perform”Community Service for the City” shall be credited an equivalent of $25.00 or one (1) day’s jail time for every five (5) bags of litter collected and stored in approved storage containers. No partial units of fine or sentence will be granted (Example: 4 bags equivalent to $20.00).

Section 5. Storage containers are designated as 30 gallon capacity plastic garbage bags which can be sealed/secured by means at opening of bag.

Section 6. All individuals performing “Community Service for the City” will be supervised according to the description of the Chief of Police of the City of Rainsville, Alabama.

Whereas, The Mayor and City Council have determined that enforcement of Ordinance #9-21-87 is not in the best interest of the City of Rainsville due to the high cost of maintaining insurance to insure against any liability associated with operating such a community service program.

Therefore, it has been determined by the Mayor and City Council that having such an Ordinance no longer serves any purpose and is unnecessary.

Wherefore, it is resolved that Ordinance Number 9-21-87, stated above hereby is REPEALED. Further, Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt and Kelly Frazier, the Rainsville City Clerk, are the proper officers to execute and attest this Ordinance and shall execute and attest the same.

Yeas 5 Nays 0 Absent 1

In Witness Whereof, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama have duly adopted this Ordinance, and caused it to be executed by the officers below in duplicate on this 19th day of November, 2018.

City of Rainsville, Alabama

By: /s/ Rodger Lingerfelt

Its: Mayor

/s/ Kelly Frazier

Its: City Clerk

Publish: November 29, 2018

Mountain Valley News