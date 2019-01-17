STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

CITY OF RAINSVILLE

ORDINANCE NUMBER 01-07-2019

AN ORDINANCE REPLACING AND AMENDING ORDINANCE NUMBER 03-20-17, WHICH ORDINANCE SHALL BE ENTITLED, “SPECIFICATIONS FOR RIGHTS OF WAY, STREETS, AND ROADS REQUIRED FOR ACCEPTANCE AND MAINTENANCE BY THE CITY OF RAINSVILLE, AND ESTABLISHING MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR CITY RIGHTS OF WAY, STREETS, AND ROADS”

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF RAINSVILLE, ALABAMA as follows:

1. That Ordinance Number 03-20-2017 HEREBY is replaced and amended by this Ordinance, which shall be entitled, “Specifications for Rights of Way, Streets, and Roads Required for Acceptance and Maintenance by the City of Rainsville, and Establishing Minimum Standards for City Rights of Way, Streets, and Roads.”

2. SECTION 1—

Purpose and Reasons. It is the City’s desire to repeal and amend the specifications for the minimum standards for city streets and roads. The longevity of asphalt vs. tar and gravel is a tremendous span; approximately twenty (20) years vs. six (6) years. Asphalt also increases the over-all value of the subdi­vision or parcel of land within the City. The Amendment of the minimum specifications will help to lessen the burden put on the City for maintenance and upgrades, as well as, increase the value of the parcels and subdivisions within the City.

3. SECTION 2—

Road and Driveway Specifications. In order to be accepted by the City of Rainsville for maintenance, all subdivision street and roads and adjoining driveways must meet the following requirements and specifications:

a. Dwelling Density:

All such street and roads must have a minimum of two (2) permanent dwellings located adjacent to the subdivision street or road.

b. Right of Way:

A minimum right-of-way width of sixty feet (60’) must be dedicated to the City of Rainsville. Upon the acceptance by the City of Rainsville of such road or street, the developer or other petitioner for acceptance will be required to furnish, at his or her own expense, a copy of the recorded deed or subdivision plat showing the proper right-of-way dedication. All cul-de-sacs shall be designed with a minimum right-of-way radius of sixty (60) feet and a minimum transition radius of twenty-five (25) feet. The pavement within the cul-de-sac shall have a radius of fifty (50) feet.

c. Grading:

Only suitable material shall be used in the construction of embankments. No brush, roots, stumps, heavy vegetation or other unsuitable materials shall be placed in embankments. All unsuitable materials shall be disposed of and the entire right-of-way brought to a suitable and pleasing appear­ance to the eye. Embankments shall be constructed in uniform layers of not more than eight (8) inch depth loose measurements and be compacted to ninety-five percent (95%) standard density. Appropri­ate equipment will be required to keep each layer of embankment properly shaped and compacted with proper moisture content.

Cut sections will be graded to a depth free of stumps, roots, and unsuitable soil before placing the road or street base. The roadbed and embankments shall be constructed in keeping with the Typical Section drawing attached hereto as Exhibit “A” and specifically as follows:

Subgrade width: 26 feet minimum

Depth of ditch

from finished shoulder grade: 1.0 feet minimum

Slopes of cuts, fills, and

backslopes: 4:1 ratio minimum

Paved surface width: 20 feet minimum

Slope of paved surface

from center: 3% grade

d. Drainage:

All drainage shall be approved by the City Engineer or a Licensed Professional Engineer ac­ceptable to, or chosen by the City of Rainsville. Such approval shall be sought by the developer or peti­tioner prior to the beginning of construction of the street or road.

e. It is recommended that all drainage pipes be reinforced concrete (class 3 or better). High density polyethylene pipe meeting the requirements of ASTM D 335D cell classification 3244230C or ASTM D1248 Type III, Class C, Cat. 4 Grade P33 may also be used. All structures having twenty (20) square feet or more of end area must be approved by the City Engineer or a Licensed Professional Engineer acceptable to or chosen by the City of Rainsville prior to installation.

f. Base Course:

The top twelve (12) inches of subgrade shall be shaped and rolled to ninety-five percent (95%) density prior to placement of the base material. Base material shall consist of a minimum of six (6) inches of pit mixed chert or a minimum of five (5) inches of compacted crushed aggregate base. Base ma­terials are to be approved by the City Engineer or a Licensed Professional Engineer acceptable to or cho­sen by the City of Rainsville prior to placement on the roadway. The base is to fully cover the width of the roadway and slopes to conform with front roadway slopes.

g. Pavement:

Paving the driving surfaces of all city roads and city subdivision streets shall be completed in two (2) courses.

h. First Course:

A primer coat applied in accordance with Section 401 of the current Alabama Department of Transportation Standard Specifications. as amended, but in no instance at a greater or lesser density than 0.22 to 0.25 gallons per square yard.

i. Second Course:

Hot mix asphalt pavement applied in accordance with Section 424 of the current Alabama Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, as amended, but in no instance at a lesser density than two hundred twenty pounds (220 lbs.) per square yard or two inches (2”) or more in thickness, after compacting and placed on top of the First Course.

j. Driveways on City Streets:

It shall be the responsibility of the property owner or the property developer to connect all driveways from an existing city street to the property line of each parcel or subdivision lot. If a drain tile and/or excavation of a ditch are needed, the Rainsville Street Department Supervisor must be notified in advance of such work or installation being performed, and he shall determine the appropriate diameter of the drain tile to be installed, the proper grade of the ditch, and other matters regarding the necessary work and manner of installation; and his recommendation shall be followed. When a tile is placed and backfilled, the Street Department Supervisor shall be notified so that he can inspect the same and make any recommendations for finishing. Before completion of any drain tile work, the proposed work must be approved in advance in writing by the Street Department Supervisor. A headwall shall be constructed according to Alabama Department of Transportation Special Drawing Number HW-614-3P at each end of the tile for safety reasons and to prevent washing or erosion of fill into the ditch; and upon installation of the same, the Street Department Supervisor shall be notified so that he can inspect the same. All drain tiles SHALL be at least 24 feet in length (which also shall be of the plastic type that are AL DOT approved); and within five (5) months of installation of a drain tile, concrete must be poured and cementing properly secured completing ends of the tile in accordance with City specifications. The five (5) month period may be extended by the City Street Department Supervisor for an additional thirty (30) days for good cause shown. The City, upon reasonable request, will furnish one (1) load of chert for the tile work for a driveway connecting to a city street. There shall be a form explaining the requirements of this paragraph to each person who obtains a building permit, which form shall be completed and returned to the City for its file.

Upon making application for a building permit where there is going to be installation of a drain tile, the property owner or developer shall deposit a $500.00 cash bond payable to the City of Rainsville to ensure compliance with this paragraph, which bond shall be refunded upon final inspection and approval of the Street Department Supervisor, but which some or all of said bond may be retained by the City of Rainsville in the event this paragraph is not complied with, and in that event the funds shall be used to bring the work into compliance with this paragraph. The City will not accept any street as a city street unless all of the driveways adjoining the street comply with this paragraph.

k. Concrete Driveways: Concrete surfacing of driveways must be a minimum depth (thickness) of four inches (4”) on the 60 feet (60’) right-of-way for streets. The concrete should tie into the existing city street. Such driveway surfacing must be performed without causing damage or interruption to the existing paving surface of the City Street. All such driveways shall be level with, on grade with, or at an elevated grade up from the grade of the pavement surface of the ex­isting road or street, except where the driveway has an overall downward grade from the road or street and toward the house. When the overall grade of such a driveway from the road or street and toward the house is downward, a minimum rise or slope of six inches (6”) will be required where the concrete pour crosses the drain tile or between the property owners’ line and the City road or street. A break or expan­sion joint shall be installed in the poured concrete at the drain tile and at the owner’s property line.

l. Utilities:

All underground utilities shall be installed under the roadbed and stubbed out to the right-of-way line of the road at each and every lot of a sub-division or other development prior to placement of the base and pavement for a street or road. All pipe lines shall be buried and covered to a minimum depth of thirty inches (30”). All excavations within the right-of-way of a street or road shall be backfilled by tamping and compacting such backfill in six-inch (6”) layer intervals. All surplus material shall be removed from the street or road right-of-way and the finished excavation lay flush and level with the surrounding ground.

m. Columns, Pillars, Entry Ways, Signs, and Mailbox Holders:

All columns, pillars, entry ways, signs, or mailbox holders made out of a solid, non-breakaway material, such as bricks, cement, or rocks, shall be placed no closer than six (6) feet from the edge of a city street.

n. SECTION 3-

Repealer. All Resolutions or Ordinances or parts of Resolutions or Ordinances, in conflict with this ordinance, are hereby repealed.

o. SECTION 4-

Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective on the date of first publication as shown by the Clerk’s Certificate below.

Adopted this 7th day of January , 2019.

CITY OF RAINSVILLE, ALABAMA

By: RODGER LINGERFELT

Its: MAYOR

Attested by:

KELLY FRAZIER

Its: CITY CLERK

Publish: January 17, 2019.