Notice Of Application

For Amendment To The

Zoning Ordinance

An application for amendment or change to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Rainsville, Alabama has been filed at the office of the City Clerk. The application seeks to rezone the following described property located on 1864 Marshall Road.

Commencing at an iron pin found with yellow plastic cap stamped “11568 Phillips” at the Northeast corner of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 in Section 17, Township 6 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb County; thence South 00 deg. 37 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 768.96 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS”, the point of beginning; thence continue South 00 deg. 37 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 287.89 feet to an iron pin with a yellow plastic cap stamped “Phillips 11568; thence South 08 deg. 14 minutes 18 seconds West, a distance of 9.58 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar found; thence South 00 deg. 00 minutes 07 seconds East, a distance of 123.22 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar found; thence South 00 deg. 01 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 133.02 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS” on the North Row line of Carter Street; thence North 89 deg. 39 minutes 29 seconds West, along said North Row line , a distance of 303.44 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS” on the Easterly Row line on Marshall Road; thence North 17 deg. 54 minutes 06 seconds West, along Easterly Row line, a distance of 579.85 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS”; thence East, leaving said Row line, a distance of 486.10 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 in Section 17, Township 6 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb County, Alabama and containing 5.00 acres, more or less and being subject to any rights of way, easements, restrictions or agreements that may exist.

The present zoning classification of this property is AG Agricultural, with the proposed change to a zoning classification of R-1 Low Density Residential.

The Rainsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 4:00 p.m. January 15, 2018 at the Municipal Annex Building. All persons who desire shall have an opportunity of being heard in opposition to or in favor of such amendment or change.

Rodger Lingerfelt

Mayor, City of Rainsville

Publish: December 7, 2017.