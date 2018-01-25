Mountain Valley News

ORDINANCE

NUMBER 01-15-2018

AMENDMENT TO

ZONING ORDINANCE

An Ordinance Amending The Zoning Ordinance Number 08-15-1983, entitled Zoning Ordinance of Rainsville, Alabama, and The Zoning Map Changing the Use Zone and District Designation of a Certain Parcel Located on Marshall Road.

Be It Ordained By The City Of Rainsville, Alabama, as follows:

Section 1. Ordinance. The Official Zoning Map adopted as part of the Ordinance 08-15-1983 entitled Zoning Ordinance of Rainsville, Alabama, is hereby amended to designate the following described property, previously zoned as part of the Agricultural District, and rezoned to a zoning classification of R-1 Low Density Residential District.

Commencing at an iron pin found with yellow plastic cap stamped “11568 Phillips” at the Northeast corner of the Southeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 in Section 17, Township 6 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb; thence South 00 degree 37 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 768.96 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with a plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS”, the point of beginning; thence continue South 00 deg 37 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 287.89 feet to an iron pin with a yellow plastic cap stamped “Phillips 11568”; thence South 08 deg 14 minutes 18 seconds West, a disatance of 9.58 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar found; thence South 00 deg 00 minutes 07 seconds East, a distance of 123.22 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar found; thence South 00deg 01 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 133.02 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with an orange plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS” on the North ROW line of Carter Street; thence North 89 deg 39 minutes 29 seconds West, along said North ROW line, a distance of 303.44 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with orange plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS” on the Easterly ROW line of Marshall Road; thence North 17 deg 54 minutes 06 seconds West, along the Easterly ROW line, a distance of 579.85 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar set with an orange plastic cap stamped “Benchmark CA754PLS”, thence East, leaving said ROW line, a distance of 486.10 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 17, Township 6 South, Range 8 East, DeKalb County, Alabama and containing 5.00 acres, more or less and being subject to any rights of way, easements, restrictions, or agreements that may exist.

The present zoning classification of this property is AG Agricultural, with the proposed change to zoning classification of R-1 Low Density Residential.

Section 2. Map. The Official Zoning Map exhibited in Rainsville City Hall shall be changed and amended to reflect the changed zoning designation effected and set out by this Ordinance.

Adopted this 15th day of January, 2018.

/s/ Rodger Lingerfelt,

Mayor

/s/ Kelly Frazier,

City Clerk

Publish: 1-25-2018