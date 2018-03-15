Mountain Valley News

ORDINANCE #2-22-2018

An Ordinance Declaring Real Estate To Be Unneeded For Public Purposes And Authorizing The Sale Of Same

Be It Ordained By The City Council Of The City Of Rainsville, Alabama, As Follows:

Section 1: It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purpose, to-wit:

Commencing at existing iron pin in the pavement of Parker Avenue marking the Southwest corner of Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run a tie line South 88 degrees 06 minutes West for a distance of 520.46 feet to a point; thence run North 28 degrees 50 minutes East 1387.64 feet to a point on the East right-of-way of Alabama Highway No. 75 (right-of-way varies); thence leaving said right-of-way run South 61 degrees 10 minutes East 414.00 feet to an existing iron pin on Lofton Avenue (30ft. right-of-way); thence run along the right-of-way South 13 degrees 35 minutes West 194.34 feet to a PK nail set and also being the point of beginning; thence continue along said right-of-way South 13 degrees 35 seconds West 12.44 feet to an existing iron pin; thence leaving said right-of-way run North 61 degrees 10 minutes 16 seconds West for a distance of 99.85 feet to a PK nail set; thence run North 28 degrees 00 minutes 41 seconds East 12.0 feet to a PK nail set; thence run South 61 degrees 10 minutes 30 seconds East 96.75 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land lying in and being a part of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian in the Town of Rainsville, DeKalb County, Alabama. Containing 0.03acre (1180 sq.ft.), more or less.

Section 2: That the Mayor be and hereby is authorized to sell said real estate at a price of $3,000.00 which price is determined from its appraised value and reimbursement of appraisal and other expenses incurred in evaluating this land.

Section 3: That the Mayor and the City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to execute and attest, respectively, for and on behalf of the City of Rainsville, Alabama, a statutory warranty deed conveying said property to the purchaser, Mark Mitchell.

Adopted and Approved this the 5th day of March, 2018.

/s/ Rodger Lingerfelt,

Mayor

Attest: /s/ Kelly Frazier,

City Clerk

Publish: March 15, 2018

Mountain Valley News