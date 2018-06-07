NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE

An application for a Special Exception to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Rainsville, Alabama has been filed at the office of the City Clerk. The application seeks to place a mobile home at the following described property located at 1553 Old Highway 35, Rainsville, AL 35986.

Cont. 0.55 Ac(C) S34 T6S R8E Rainsville; Pt of SE-SW Desc as: Beg 440’ Northwest of SE Cor of 1/4 1/4; Th SW 211.4’ N 260’ E 174.98’

The Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM, June 25, 2018 at the Tom Bevil Enrichment Center. All persons who desire shall have an opportunity of being heard in opposition to or in favor of such amendment or change.

Ronald Bell, Chairman

Rainsville Board of Adjustments

Publish: June 7, 2018

Mountain Valley News