NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE

An application for amendment or change to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Rainsville, Alabama has been filed at the office of the City Clerk. The application seeks to rezone the following described property located on 3044 Parker Avenue.

Tract 1: All that part of the NW1/4 of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning at a capped 1/2 inch rebar set on the North boundary of said 1/4 at a point which is South 88 degrees 45 minutes 34 seconds East 1,171.23 feet from a concrete monument found at or near the NW corner of said Section 1; thence from the point of beginning continue South 88 degrees 45 minutes 34 seconds East 162.28 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set on the West margin of a 60 foot ROW for County Road No. 215; thence along said margin South 00 degree 48 minutes 58 seconds East 269.92 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set at the Intersection of the West margin of County Road 215 and North margin of Shiloh Ranch Road; thence along Shiloh Ranch Road North 78 degree 40 minutes 18 seconds West 159.20 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set; thence leaving said road due North 241.92 feet to the point of beginning; situated, lying, and being in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Tract 2: All that part of the NW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning at a capped 1/2 inch rebar set on the North boundary of said quarter at a point which is South 88 degrees 45 minutes 34 seconds East 1,021.19 feet from a concrete monument found at or near the NW corner of the said Section 1; thence from the point of beginning, continue South 88 degrees 45 minutes 34 seconds East 150.04 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set; thence due South 241.92 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set on the North margin of Shiloh Ranch Road; thence along Shiloh Ranch Road North 78 degrees 40 minutes 18 seconds West12.25 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set ; thence continue along said road South 89 degrees 46 minutes 28 seconds West 137.99 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set; thence leaving said road due North 243.31 feet to the point of Beginning; situated, lying, and being in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Tract 3: All that part of the NW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning at a capped 1/2 inch rebar set on the North boundary of said quarter at a point which is South 88 degrees 45 minutes 34 seconds East 850.19 feet from a concrete monument found at or near the NW corner of said Section 1; thence from the point of beginning, continue South 88 degrees 45 minutes 34 seconds East 171.00 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set; thence due South 243.31 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set on the North margin of Shiloh Ranch Road; thence along Shiloh Ranch Road South 89 degrees 46 minutes 29 seconds West 40.11 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set; thence continue along said road South 79 degrees 32 minutes 01second West 133.06 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar set; thence leaving said road due North 271.34 feet to the point of beginning; situated, lying and being in DeKalb County, Alabama.

The present zoning classification of this property is AG Agricultural, with proposed change to a zoning classification of R-1 Low Density Residential.

The Rainsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. December 18, 2018 at the Tom Bevill Center. All persons who desire shall have an opportunity of being heard in opposition to or in favor of such amendment or change.

Rainsville Planning Commission

Publish: November 29, 2018.