Notice Of Application For Amendment

To The

Zoning Ordinance

An application for amendment or change to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Rainsville, Alabama has been filed at the office of the City Clerk. The application seeks to rezone the following described property located on McCurdy Avenue S.

Lots 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 of the T.M. Hall Subdivision to Rainsville, Alabama as shown on plat recorded in Book One (1) at page 71 (slide 78) in the Probate Office, DeKalb County, Alabama.

The present zoning classification of this property is B-3 General Commercial District with, the proposed change to a zoning classification of R-3 High Density Residential.

The Rainsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM, April 18, 2017 at the Tom Bevil Center. All persons who desire shall have an opportunity of being heard in opposition to or in favor of such amendment or change.

Felicia Mitchell

Chairperson of

Rainsville Planning Commission

Publish: March 30, 2017

