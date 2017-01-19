IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-04

IN RE: The Estate of

Samuel Mattox,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Carolyn Smith, as Administratrix of the Estate of Samuel Mattox, on the 17th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate. Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Carolyn Smith,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Samuel Mattox,

deceased

Publish: January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017; & February 2, 2017

Mountain Valley News