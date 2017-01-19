IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-04
IN RE: The Estate of
Samuel Mattox,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Carolyn Smith, as Administratrix of the Estate of Samuel Mattox, on the 17th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate. Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Carolyn Smith,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Samuel Mattox,
deceased
Publish: January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017; & February 2, 2017
Mountain Valley News