Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-291

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Doretta B. Whalen,

deceased

Executor’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Doretta B. Whalen, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December, 2017, by the Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/s/ Sharron N. Blair

Publich: January 4, January 11 and

January 18, 2018.