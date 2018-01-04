Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-291

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Doretta B. Whalen,
    deceased

    Executor’s Notice
    To File Claims

    Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Doretta B. Whalen, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December, 2017, by the Judge of Probate of said county.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    /s/ Sharron N. Blair

    Publich: January 4, January 11 and
    January 18, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like