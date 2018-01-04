Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-291
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Doretta B. Whalen,
deceased
Executor’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Doretta B. Whalen, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December, 2017, by the Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
/s/ Sharron N. Blair
Publich: January 4, January 11 and
January 18, 2018.