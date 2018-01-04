Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 17-320

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Varon B. Johnson,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28th day of December, 2017 to Charles Travis Johnson, as Personal Representative, of the Estate of Varon B. Johnson, deceased, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    /s/ Charles Travis Johnson
    Personal Representative

    Shannon Mitchell
    Attorney for
    Personal Representative
    Post Office Box 753
    Boaz, AL 35957
    256-593-7130.

    Publish: January 4, 11 & 18, 2018.

