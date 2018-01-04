Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 17-320

IN RE: The Estate of

Varon B. Johnson,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28th day of December, 2017 to Charles Travis Johnson, as Personal Representative, of the Estate of Varon B. Johnson, deceased, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Charles Travis Johnson

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for

Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL 35957

256-593-7130.

Publish: January 4, 11 & 18, 2018.