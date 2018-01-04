Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 17-320
IN RE: The Estate of
Varon B. Johnson,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28th day of December, 2017 to Charles Travis Johnson, as Personal Representative, of the Estate of Varon B. Johnson, deceased, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Charles Travis Johnson
Personal Representative
Shannon Mitchell
Attorney for
Personal Representative
Post Office Box 753
Boaz, AL 35957
256-593-7130.
