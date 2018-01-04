Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF
ALABAMA, COUNTY
OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-0322
IN RE: In The Matter of
The Last Will and Testament of Martha A. Colvard,
a/k/a Martha Colvard,
Martha Ann Colvard,
a.k.a. Martha W. Colvard, a/k/a Martha Wallace Colvard,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of the above decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be forever barrred.
Anita C. Hairel &
David W. Colvard
Executors
Publish: January 4, 11 & 18, 2018.