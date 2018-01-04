Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF

ALABAMA, COUNTY

OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-0322

IN RE: In The Matter of

The Last Will and Testament of Martha A. Colvard,

a/k/a Martha Colvard,

Martha Ann Colvard,

a.k.a. Martha W. Colvard, a/k/a Martha Wallace Colvard,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of the above decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be forever barrred.

Anita C. Hairel &

David W. Colvard

Executors

Publish: January 4, 11 & 18, 2018.