Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF
    ALABAMA, COUNTY
    OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2017-0322

    IN RE: In The Matter of
    The Last Will and Testament of Martha A. Colvard,
    a/k/a Martha Colvard,
    Martha Ann Colvard,
    a.k.a. Martha W. Colvard, a/k/a Martha Wallace Colvard,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary on the Estate of the above decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be forever barrred.

    Anita C. Hairel &
    David W. Colvard
    Executors

    Publish: January 4, 11 & 18, 2018.

