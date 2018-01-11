Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-1

In The Matter of

The Estate of:

Frances Wells,

deceased

Executrix’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Frances Wells, deceased, having been granted the the undersigned on the 2nd day of January, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Giventhat all person having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Shirley Wells

Publish: January 11, January 18 and January 25, 2018.