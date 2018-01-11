Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-1
In The Matter of
The Estate of:
Frances Wells,
deceased
Executrix’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Frances Wells, deceased, having been granted the the undersigned on the 2nd day of January, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Giventhat all person having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Shirley Wells
Publish: January 11, January 18 and January 25, 2018.