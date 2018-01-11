Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-1
    In The Matter of
    The Estate of:
    Frances Wells,
    deceased

    Executrix’s Notice
    To File Claims
    Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Frances Wells, deceased, having been granted the the undersigned on the 2nd day of January, 2018, by the Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Giventhat all person having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Shirley Wells

    Publish: January 11, January 18 and January 25, 2018.

