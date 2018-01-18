IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-06

IN RE: The Estate of

Milborn N. Chesser,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Danny W. Thrash, as Executor of the Estate of Milborn N. Chesser, deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Danny W. Thrash,

Executor

of the Estate of

Milborn N. Chesser,

deceased

Publish: January 18,

January 25, and

February 1, 2018.

Mountain Valley News