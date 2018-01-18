Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-06
    IN RE: The Estate of
    Milborn N. Chesser,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Danny W. Thrash, as Executor of the Estate of Milborn N. Chesser, deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Danny W. Thrash,
    Executor
    of the Estate of
    Milborn N. Chesser,
    deceased

    Publish: January 18,
    January 25, and
    February 1, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like