Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-06
IN RE: The Estate of
Milborn N. Chesser,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Danny W. Thrash, as Executor of the Estate of Milborn N. Chesser, deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Danny W. Thrash,
Executor
of the Estate of
Milborn N. Chesser,
deceased
Publish: January 18,
January 25, and
February 1, 2018.
Mountain Valley News