Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-300
IN RE: The Estate of
Nora R. Freeman,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Lynn Thacker, Personal Representative on the 9th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Lynn Thacker
Personal Representative
Publish: January 18, Janaury 25 and
February 1, 2018.
Mountain Valley News