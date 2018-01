IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE 2018-5

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Bethel Lee Waldrop,

deceased

Notice Of Hearing On Petition To Probate Will

A petition to probate the WILL has been filed in the above estate by Jeff Waldrop and Stacy Waldrop, Co-Personal Representatives, and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 6th day of February, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock a.m.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Publish: January 18,

January 25 and

February 1, 2018.