Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-281
IN RE: The Estate of
Raymond M. Cantrell, Jr.,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Valerie Cantrell Burt of the Esate of Raymond M. Cantrell, Jr., deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Valerie Cantrell Burt
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Raymond Cantrell, Jr., deceased
Publish: January 18, January 25 and
February 1, 2018
Mountain Valley News