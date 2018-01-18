IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-281

IN RE: The Estate of

Raymond M. Cantrell, Jr.,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Valerie Cantrell Burt of the Esate of Raymond M. Cantrell, Jr., deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Valerie Cantrell Burt

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Raymond Cantrell, Jr., deceased

Publish: January 18, January 25 and

February 1, 2018

Mountain Valley News