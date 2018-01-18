Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-281

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Raymond M. Cantrell, Jr.,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Valerie Cantrell Burt of the Esate of Raymond M. Cantrell, Jr., deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Valerie Cantrell Burt
    Administratrix
    of the Estate of
    Raymond Cantrell, Jr., deceased

    Publish: January 18, January 25 and
    February 1, 2018

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like