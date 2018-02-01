Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-14

Notice Of Appointment To Be Published By

Personal Representative

(Administrator)

In The Matter of the Estate of Laura Hicks Vandenochted, deceased.

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Lana D. Centers, Personal Representative, on the 23rd day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this 23rd day of January, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn

Publish: February 1, 8 and 15, 2018.