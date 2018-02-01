Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-321

IN RE: The Estate of

Thomas D. Graben,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Jason D. Graben, as Executor of the Estate of Thomas D. Graben, deceased, on the 25th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason D. Graben,

Executor of the Estate of

Thomas. D. Graben,

deceased

Publish: February 1, 8 and 15, 2018.