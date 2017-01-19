IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-08

IN RE: The Estate of

Charles Earl Albertson,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Josh Stone, as Administrator of the Estate of Charles Earl Albertson, deceased, on the 9th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Josh Stone,

Administrator

of the Estate of

Charles Earl Albertson,

deceased

Publish: January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017 and February 2, 2017.

Mountain Valley News