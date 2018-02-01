Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-04
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Melvin Macon Anderson,
deceased
Notice
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jack Anderson, Personal Representative, on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the granting of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this 26th day of January, 2018.
Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate
Publish: February 1, February 8 and
February 15, 2018.