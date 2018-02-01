Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-04

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Melvin Macon Anderson,
    deceased

    Notice

    Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jack Anderson, Personal Representative, on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the granting of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
    Witness my hand this 26th day of January, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: February 1, February 8 and
    February 15, 2018.

