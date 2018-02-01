IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

William Thomas Medley,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Letters of Testamentary on the estate of William Thomas Medley, deceased, having been granted to Michelle Wade on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Honorable Ronnie Osborn

DeKalb County Probate Judge

Publish: February 1,

February 8 and

February 15, 2018

Mountain Valley News