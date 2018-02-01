Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of
William Thomas Medley,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Letters of Testamentary on the estate of William Thomas Medley, deceased, having been granted to Michelle Wade on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Honorable Ronnie Osborn
DeKalb County Probate Judge
Publish: February 1,
February 8 and
February 15, 2018
Mountain Valley News