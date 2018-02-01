Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    IN RE: The Estate of
    William Thomas Medley,
    deceased

    Notice To Creditors

    Letters of Testamentary on the estate of William Thomas Medley, deceased, having been granted to Michelle Wade on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Honorable Ronnie Osborn
    DeKalb County Probate Judge

    Publish: February 1,
    February 8 and
    February 15, 2018

