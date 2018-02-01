IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-15

IN RE: The Estate of

Irma Clark,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Roger Daniel, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Irma Clark, deceased, on the 18th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Roger Daniel

4329 Highway 301

Trenton, GA 30752

Publish: February 1,

February 8 and

February 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News