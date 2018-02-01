Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-15

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Irma Clark,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Roger Daniel, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Irma Clark, deceased, on the 18th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Roger Daniel
    4329 Highway 301
    Trenton, GA 30752

    Publish: February 1,
    February 8 and
    February 15, 2018.

