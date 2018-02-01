Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-15
IN RE: The Estate of
Irma Clark,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Roger Daniel, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Irma Clark, deceased, on the 18th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Roger Daniel
4329 Highway 301
Trenton, GA 30752
Publish: February 1,
February 8 and
February 15, 2018.
Mountain Valley News