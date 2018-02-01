IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-20

IN RE: The Estate of

Wilma Mince,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

In the Matter of the Estate of Wilma Mince, deceased

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the WILL of Wilma Mince, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of January, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bobby Mince,

Personal Representative

Neta Mince,

Personal Representative

Publish: February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News