Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-306
IN RE: The Estate of
Daniel Lee Mathews,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Colby Lee Mathews, Personal Representative on the 26th day of Januray, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn,
Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Colby Lee Mathews,
Personal Representative
Publish: February 1, February 8 and
February 15, 2018.
Mountain Valley News