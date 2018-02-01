Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2017-306

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Daniel Lee Mathews,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Colby Lee Mathews, Personal Representative on the 26th day of Januray, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn,
    Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Colby Lee Mathews,
    Personal Representative

    Publish: February 1, February 8 and
    February 15, 2018.

