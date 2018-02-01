IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-07

IN RE: The Estate of

Clyde C. Whitmire,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Elesia Thrash and Tena Mountain, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Clyde C. Whitmire, deceased on the 25th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Elesia Thrash,

Co-Executor of the Estate of Clyde C. Whitmire, deceased

Tena Mountain,

Co-Executor of the Estate of Clyde C. Whitmire, deceased

Publish: February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2018.

Mountain Valley News