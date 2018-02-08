Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBTAE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-10

In the Matter of

The Estate of

Irby Lawayne Brown,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the estate of Irby Lawayne Brown, deceased, having been garnted to the undersigned on the 31st day of January, 2018 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Irby Lawayne Brown are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Randall Loyd Brown

Publish: February 8, February 15 and February 22, 2018.