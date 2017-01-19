IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-05
IN RE: The Estate of
Mital C. Patel,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Purviben Patel, as Administratrix of the Estate of Mital C. Patel, deceased, on the 11th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Purviben Patel,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Mital C. Patel,
deceased
Publish: January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017 and February 2, 2017.
Mountain Valley News