IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-05

IN RE: The Estate of

Mital C. Patel,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Purviben Patel, as Administratrix of the Estate of Mital C. Patel, deceased, on the 11th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Purviben Patel,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Mital C. Patel,

deceased

Publish: January 19, 2017; January 26, 2017 and February 2, 2017.

Mountain Valley News