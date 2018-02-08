Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-27
IN RE: The Estate of
Sheila Ann Treadaway,
deceased
Order
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Roger Treadaway, as Executor of the Estate of Sheila Ann Treadaway, deceased, on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Roger Treadaway,
Executor of the Estate of
Sheila Ann Treadaway,
deceased
Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.