Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-27

IN RE: The Estate of

Sheila Ann Treadaway,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Roger Treadaway, as Executor of the Estate of Sheila Ann Treadaway, deceased, on the 26th day of January, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Roger Treadaway,

Executor of the Estate of

Sheila Ann Treadaway,

deceased

Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.