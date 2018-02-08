Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-28

IN RE: The Estate of

Melissa York,

deceased

Notice of Appointment

of Administrator and

Issuance of Letters of Administration of the Estate of Melissa York, deceased

Notice is given that on the 26th day of January, 2018 the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama appointed Tyler Newsome, as Administrator of the Estate of Melissa York, deceased, who died on the 18th day of January, 2018 in DeKalb County, Alabama and said court issued Letters of Administration to said Administrator upon appointment.

Take Notice that all persons having claims against the estate must present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Dated this 26th day of January, 2018, by:

Tyler Newsome,

Administrator

of the Estate of

Melissa York,

deceased

Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.