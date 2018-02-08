Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-35

IN RE: The Estate of

Jack Freshwater,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

In The Matter of the Estate of Jack Freshwater, deceased.

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the WILL of Jack Freshwater, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred,

Lynda Freshwater,

Personal Representative

Publish: February 8, 15, and 22, 2018.