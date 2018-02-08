Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

    CASE NO: 2018-42

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    John C.Wilkinson, deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
    This the 5th day of February, 2018.

    Jan Y. Wilkinson, Executrix

    Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like