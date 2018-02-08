Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2018-42
In The Matter of
The Estate of
John C.Wilkinson, deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 5th day of February, 2018.
Jan Y. Wilkinson, Executrix
Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.