Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-42

In The Matter of

The Estate of

John C.Wilkinson, deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 5th day of February, 2018.

Jan Y. Wilkinson, Executrix

Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.