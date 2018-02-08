Mountain Valley News

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-40
    IN RE: The Estate of
    Lora Dean Patton,
    deceased

    Notice

    Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Johnny Patton, as Executor of the Estate of Lora Dean Patton, deceased, on the 5th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Johnny Patton,
    Executor of the Estate of
    Lora Dean Patton,
    deceased

    Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.

