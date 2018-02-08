Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-40

IN RE: The Estate of

Lora Dean Patton,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Johnny Patton, as Executor of the Estate of Lora Dean Patton, deceased, on the 5th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Johnny Patton,

Executor of the Estate of

Lora Dean Patton,

deceased

Publish: February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.