Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-05

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Bethel Lee Waldrop,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Bethel Lee Waldrop, deceased, having been granted to Jeff Waldrop and Stacy Waldrop, on the 6th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jeff Waldrop and

Stacy Waldrop

Co-Personal Representatives

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: February 15,

February 22 and March 1, 2018.