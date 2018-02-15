Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-05
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Bethel Lee Waldrop,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Bethel Lee Waldrop, deceased, having been granted to Jeff Waldrop and Stacy Waldrop, on the 6th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jeff Waldrop and
Stacy Waldrop
Co-Personal Representatives
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 15,
February 22 and March 1, 2018.