Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-47
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Glenda Reed Houston,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Glenda Reed Houston, deceased, having been granted to Robert Wayne Houston, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Robert Wayne Houston,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.