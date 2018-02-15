Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-47

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Glenda Reed Houston,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Glenda Reed Houston, deceased, having been granted to Robert Wayne Houston, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Robert Wayne Houston,

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.