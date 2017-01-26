IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2016-308
In The Matter Of
The Estate of
Danny Parker Gerbige,
deceased
Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Danny Parker Gerbige, deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Karen Lynn Gerbige,
Administratrix
Publish: Janaury 26, 2017; February 2, 2017 and February 9, 2017.
Mountain Valley News