IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-308

In The Matter Of The Estate Of Danny Parker Gerbige, deceased

Letters Of Administration on the Estate of Danny Parker Gerbige, deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Karen Lynn Gerbige,

Administratrix

Publish: Janaury 26, 2017; February 2, 2017 and February 9, 2017.

Mountain Valley News