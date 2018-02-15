Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-308

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Mary Mackey Starling,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the estate of Mary Mackey Starling, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of February, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Mary Mackey Starling, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Edward R. Starling

Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.