Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2017-308

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Mary Mackey Starling,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Administration on the estate of Mary Mackey Starling, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of February, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Mary Mackey Starling, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Edward R. Starling

    Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.

