Mountain Valley News

Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-308
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Mary Mackey Starling,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the estate of Mary Mackey Starling, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of February, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Mary Mackey Starling, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Edward R. Starling
Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.