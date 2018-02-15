IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-319

IN RE: The Estate of

Dora Ruth Tipton Ogle,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Melvin Eugene Ogle, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melvin Eugene Ogle,

Personal Representative

Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.

Mountain Valley News