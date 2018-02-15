Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-319
IN RE: The Estate of
Dora Ruth Tipton Ogle,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Melvin Eugene Ogle, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Melvin Eugene Ogle,
Personal Representative
Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.
Mountain Valley News