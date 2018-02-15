IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-22

IN RE: The Estate of

Tonya Michelle Marston,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

In the Matter of the

Estate of Tonya Michelle Marston, deceased.

Letters of Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Jeffrey Dwight Marston, Personal Representative, on the 6th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand this the 6th day of February, 2018.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.

Mountain Valley News