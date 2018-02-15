Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

    CASE NO: 2018-22

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Tonya Michelle Marston,
    deceased

    Notice Of Appointment

    In the Matter of the
    Estate of Tonya Michelle Marston, deceased.
    Letters of Administration of said deceased, having been granted to Jeffrey Dwight Marston, Personal Representative, on the 6th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within six months after the grant of letters, or within five months from the date of the first publication of this notice, whichever is the later to occur, or the same will be barred.
    Witness my hand this the 6th day of February, 2018.

    Ronnie Osborn,
    Judge of Probate

    Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like