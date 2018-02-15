Probate
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO; 2018-45
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Donna Rains,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Donna Rains, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Mandy Santiago,
Personal Representative
Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.
Mountain Valley News