Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO; 2018-45

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    Donna Rains,
    deceased

    Administrator’s Notice
    To File Claims

    Letters of Administration of the estate of Donna Rains, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    Mandy Santiago,
    Personal Representative

    Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.

    Mountain Valley News

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like