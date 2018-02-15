IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO; 2018-45

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Donna Rains,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Donna Rains, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mandy Santiago,

Personal Representative

Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.

Mountain Valley News