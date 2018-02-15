Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-44

IN RE: The Estate of

Claudine Mason Adkins,

deceased

Personal Representative’s Notice To File Claims

In The Matter of The Estate of Claudine Mason Adkins, deceased:

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the WILL of Claudine Mason Adkins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of February, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

John S. Adkins,

Personal Representative

Publish: February 15, February 22, and March 1, 2018.

