IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2018-46

IN RE: The Estate of

Thomas Eugle Adkins, Sr.,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claims

In The Matter of the Estate of Thomas Eugle Adkins, Sr., deceased:

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the WILL of Thomas Eugle Adkins, Sr., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given tht all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

John S. Adkins

Personal Representative

Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.

Mountain Valley News