Mountain Valley News

    Probate

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

    CASE NO: 2018-46

    IN RE: The Estate of
    Thomas Eugle Adkins, Sr.,
    deceased

    Personal Representative’s
    Notice To File Claims

    In The Matter of the Estate of Thomas Eugle Adkins, Sr., deceased:

    Letters Testamentary as Personal Representatives of the WILL of Thomas Eugle Adkins, Sr., deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
    Notice Is Hereby Given tht all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

    John S. Adkins
    Personal Representative

    Publish: February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2018.

